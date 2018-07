HARPURSVILLE, NY – Here we go again!

The Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York announced Wednesday morning that April the Giraffe is pregnant again.

April captivated live stream audiences when she gave birth to a calf in April 2017, after several weeks of keeping a nationwide audience waiting. That calf, later named Tajiri, was April’s fourth.

There is no word yet and possible timing for this next birth. The Adventure Park is getting the live stream and web pages ready.