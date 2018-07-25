Bernie Sanders endorses El-Sayed in Michigan governor’s race

Posted 8:29 PM, July 25, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is endorsing Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan’s race for governor.

The announcement Wednesday comes less than two weeks before the Aug. 7 primary in which El-Sayed is battling Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thanedar for the Democratic nomination.

Sanders, who narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s 2016 presidential primary, says El-Sayed would “fight for a government in Lansing that represents all the people, and not just wealthy special interests.” He cites El-Sayed’s support for a “Medicare for all” health care system and other liberal initiatives.

El-Sayed, the former health director for Detroit, says he is “honored and humbled” to have the support of the country’s “progressive standard-bearer.”

An upstart liberal congressional candidate, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, will campaign for El-Sayed in Michigan this weekend.

