Charges dropped against man in 2017 rape case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been dropped against a man who was believed to have been involved in a rape case from last year.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells FOX 17 that charges against Xavier Davis, 31, were dropped because they did not have enough evidence to prove him guilty. Becker also says he had trouble with witnesses during the course of the investigation.

In addition, Becker says tests showed DNA on a condom wrapper did not match Davis.

He was arrested and charged back in January after a reported sexually assault on December 28. Police released a sketch of him and the public helped identify him.