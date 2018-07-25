Crash sends debris into the side of Ionia Co. house

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A violent crash Wednesday morning sent debris into the side of a house in Ionia County.

The crash happened about 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Jordan Lake Road and W. Clarksville Road in Odessa Township.

Ionia County deputies say that a 19-year-old woman heading eastbound ran the stop sign and hit a pickup truck heading northbound. The truck rolled multiple times and deputies say that items that were in the back of the pickup truck were thrown and embedded into the side of a nearby house.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man was not injured.

Deputies say that there was dense fog in the area and that may have been a factor in the crash.