Crews respond to fire at Muskegon Co. gun shop

Posted 6:24 PM, July 25, 2018, by

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire Wednesday at a Muskegon County gun shop.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at Grasmeyer Bros. LLC, 4786 Holton Rd.

Multiple fire departments are responding to the scene. The road is currently closed in the area.

Smoke was visible for miles as crews worked to contain the fire.  It’s unclear if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will update it as more information becomes available. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s