Crews respond to fire at Muskegon Co. gun shop

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire Wednesday at a Muskegon County gun shop.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m. at Grasmeyer Bros. LLC, 4786 Holton Rd.

Multiple fire departments are responding to the scene. The road is currently closed in the area.

Smoke was visible for miles as crews worked to contain the fire. It’s unclear if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will update it as more information becomes available.