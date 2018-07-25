It's "Christmas in July" and Tommy's Watersports needs your help in giving some much needed toys and gifts to the kids at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Watch this video and learn how you can help bring a "boatload" of fun to these kids.
Help bring a ‘boatload’ of fun to kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
