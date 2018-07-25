Hillary Clinton to appear on ‘Madam Secretary’

Posted 11:31 AM, July 25, 2018, by

Hillary Clinton kicks off her book tour of her memoire of the 2016 presidential campaign titled "What Happened" with a signing at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square on September 12, 2017 in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Madam Secretary” won’t lack secretaries of state this fall.

CBS on Tuesday announced former secretaries Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell will appear on drama’s fifth season premiere on Oct. 7.
CBS says star Tea Leoni, in her role as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, seeks their advice.

Clinton tweeted it was wonderful to spend some time on the set.

Albright previously appeared on the show during its second season.

Clinton was secretary of state under President Barack Obama. Powell was President George W. Bush’s top diplomat, and Albright was the first woman to become secretary of state, during President Bill Clinton’s administration.

