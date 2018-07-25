Landscaper lost judgement six years ago, still hasn’t paid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- Tom Vandermeer said he won a judgment against a landscaper he saw recently on the FOX 17 Problem Solvers. However, he won the case six years ago and still hasn't been paid by John Holtman.

“I was watching the news, and I said, 'There’s John Holtman.’ That’s the same guy that… he did the same thing to me,” Vandermeer recalled.

He hired J and A Rockers to build a retention wall in 2012.

“It wasn’t tall enough. It was never tall enough. It was never in the right spot, and then he agreed to bring in fill dirt and he brought in all sand," he explained.

"The first big rain storm we had, all the sand, it just rotted it. It just washed away and went down the hill, and the builder would not build on that.”

“The wall had a big curve in it, and I said, ‘What’s the curve for?’ and he said that it was to strengthen the wall. I never heard that before," Vandermeer said.

He said Holtman failed to make the proper fixes. So the two parted ways.

“He wasn’t willing to give any money back," Vandermeer said.

When Vandermeer couldn’t get a refund out of Holtman, he brought him to smalls claims court where Vandermeer won a judgment of over $3,000. He even got a lien against Holtman. Again, that was 6 years ago. Despite that court order, Holtman still has not paid.

“He wasn’t happy, of course, and then he accused me of having something going on with the judge because she was so one-sided,” Vandermeer recalled.

Holtman told FOX 17, "We never got our rocks back."

Vandermeer said he did agree to return them.

Vandermeer explained, "So [the judge] gave [Holtman] a date and a certain amount of time he could come get those rocks. I had my employees go and take all the rocks and stack 'em in the front yard -- as many as they could 'cause some were too big to move, and he never showed."

The bottom line is Vandermeer won a judgment. Despite filing multiple liens, Holtman won't pay it. Unfortunately, because it’s a civil issue, there’s not much else for Vandermeer to do.