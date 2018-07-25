Lighted Boat Parade a must see at the Saugatuck Venetian Festival

It's one of the highlights of the Saugatuck Venetian Festival - the Lighted Boat Parade. We met with last year's winners and future competitors while we learned all about the family fun in and out of the water waiting for you this year.
