Man convicted in murder and dismembering of Muskegon man

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The man accused of killing and dismembering another man and dumping the body in the Manistee National Forest was convicted of murder Wednesday morning.

Anthony Blamer, Jr. was found guilty of 2nd degree murder and felony firearms in the killing of D’Anthony Keenan in August 2017. Blamer was found not guilty of armed robbery.

Keenan’s body was found by hunters in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo County. Keenan was from Muskegon and Blamer said they got into a fight over money. He admitted to dismembering Keenan’s body and putting different parts in different parts of the forest.

Blamer is expected to be sentenced in August.