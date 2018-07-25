Man convicted in murder and dismembering of Muskegon man

Posted 11:20 AM, July 25, 2018, by

Anthony Blamer, Jr.

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The man accused of killing and dismembering another man and dumping the body in the Manistee National Forest was convicted of murder Wednesday morning.

Anthony Blamer, Jr. was found guilty of 2nd degree murder and felony firearms in the killing of D’Anthony Keenan in August 2017.  Blamer was found not guilty of armed robbery.

Keenan’s body was found by hunters in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo County.  Keenan was from Muskegon and Blamer said they got into a fight over money. He admitted to dismembering Keenan’s body and putting different parts in different parts of the forest.

Blamer is expected to be sentenced in August.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • C

    As they’d say down South, ‘This guy’s one sick puppy that needs killin’ ‘. In addition, the taxpayers of Michigan are going to pay about $40,000 per year for many years to come to keep this subhuman alive in prison.

    Reply