Memorial paddle for kayaker Michael Scott

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Around a hundred boats and paddlers floated down the Kalamazoo river Wednesday in honor of a kayaker who lost his life over the weekend.

35-year-old Michael Scott was a member of the Kalamazoo Paddle Club and every Wednesday during the summer they have a paddle, but this float took on a somber tone as they remembered a friend they lost.

“We’re here because of him, because we love him and we miss him. He just had a way about him, a smile that was infectious," says co-founder of the ‘Kalamazoo Paddle Club’ Cameron Lindblade.

Dozens of kayaks and canoes crowded Merrill Park for the launch of the memorial float for Scott.

“We’re gathering our brothers and our sisters and this is emotional support,” says Andrea Dick, a close friend of Scott.

Scott went missing while kayaking with friends on the St. Joseph river in Berrien County this past Saturday. Officials recovered what’s believed to be his body following a search Monday night, but are still waiting for official confirmation.

In the meantime, friends who say Michael was not wearing a life jacket at the time are hoping to send a message to anyone else out on the water.

“In light of the tragedy recently we are going to try and educate as many people as possible on river safety. P.F.D. first and foremost. It’s there to save your life and anything can happen on the water at any given time,” says Jay McDonald, a member of the ‘Kalamazoo Paddle Club.’

The Paddle Club hopes to make this float an annual event to pay tribute to one of their own.

Another memorial paddle is scheduled for this Saturday evening with floating lanterns at the Jasper Dairy boat launch in Berrien County.

If you’d like to help the family with memorial costs, there’s a GoFundMe page for Michael Scott.