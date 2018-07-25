Mission Field Classic raises record number of equipment for Haiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The 3rd annual Mission Field Summer Classic took place on Wednesday with 37 teams, 185 players and 72 games at Mission Field in Northeast Grand Rapids.

This year they were able to raise more than 100 baseball gloves, over 200 baseball bats, lots of uniforms and $5,000 for Haiti.

"Honestly it brought tears to my eyes last year when I saw kids coming up the driveway at 7:30 in the morning with their own bats and their own balls and their own gloves and their own ball bags donating their own stuff" Mission Field host Mark Augustyn said. "It wasn't their parents writing a check on their behalf it was the kids giving up their baseball glove and that's like their teddy bear for a lot of those boys. So to see them donate that, it really just brought a lot to me. The parents have shared that it's really cool for the kids to be able to donate something tangible from their kids and that's been cool."