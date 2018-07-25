Nassar lawyers say he was assaulted in prison

Posted 2:35 PM, July 25, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar say he was assaulted in May after being released into the general population of a federal prison.

The Detroit News reports Wednesday that Nassar’s lawyers disclosed the assault in motions seeking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge for molesting young athletes.

Nassar is serving a 60-year child pornography sentence at the U.S. penitentiary in Tuscon, Arizona — the country’s only federal facility that is classified as high security and also has a sex offender management program. The legal motions do not specify the nature of the assault.

Nassar, 54, will be locked up for the rest of his life under decades-long sentences for molesting athletes with his hands and possessing child pornography.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment