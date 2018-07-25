New Tasting Room in Saugatuck

Posted 4:57 PM, July 25, 2018, by

Coppercraft Distillery and Ridge Cider have combined for a joint tasting room at 340 Water Street in Saugatuck. They are open 7 days a week from 11:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

