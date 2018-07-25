No foul play suspected in toddler drowning death

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The drowning death of a 2-year-old in Allen Township was an accident, according to Michigan State Police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hog Road.

The toddler allegedly made his way to a nearby pond, climbed on an aluminum boat and fell into the water.

Family members pulled the child out of the water but the child was unresponsive.

CPR was performed on the child by responders on scene but they were unable to revive the child.

This incident is still under investigation but no foul play is suspected.