Believe it or not, you can get food at a fair that isn't deep fried. The folks at North Holland Reformed Church have been serving up homemade breakfasts, lunches, and desserts for decades from their spot at the Ottawa County Fair. The best part? They use proceeds from their food sales to give back and Pay it Forward.
Pay it Forward and enjoy homemade ‘church lady pies’ and more at Ottawa County Fair
