Beyond the amazing setting at Cannonsburg Ski Area each year for their annual summer Picnic Pops concerts comes the one-of-a-kind arrangement of music from Beethoven and the British band Coldplay. We met guest conductor Steve Hackman who explained how classical and pop music might be more alike than you think.

You can get the full line up of concerts from the Grand Rapids Symphony's Picnic Pops here.