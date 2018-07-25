Policelli’s versatility paying dividends in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Brady Policelli has been on a tear lately, hitting safely in 17 of his last 19 games with the Whitecaps which has included a 13-game hitting streak and 4 home runs.

"Just finding and approach and sticking to it" Policelli said. "Trusting in my swing, you have a game where you don't hit the ball great just not changing anything trust that it is going to work and use the whoile field and have some fun with it, just play hard every day."

Last year Policelli missed all but 4 games after getting crossed up while catching he broke his hand in several places.

"It was definitely tough because you practice all off season looking forward to having a good season and something like that happens early on" Policelli added. "I used it as a time to get better off the field. Some look at it as a setback I just kind of think everything happens for a reason."

Policelli started the season as the back up catcher, but that did not last long.

"He played infield in college, played some outfield so I was just trying to find a way to get his bat in the lineup" Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish said. "He swung the bat very well early on and we have just found ways to get him at second base and in the outfield."

Now that Kody Clemens is getting most of the playing time as second base, Policelli has made the switch to the outfield.

"It has been fun, it's definitely been different that's for sure" Policelli said. "I can't complain though it has been a blast getting to play all these different positions and learn the game from a different perspective. It is a lot different playing behind the plat and then playing in right field."

His versatility could pay off for him down the road.

"I envision him being a super utility player at any level he is at really" Parrish added. "If he gets to the major leagues that is what I would envision his role being. The more positions you can play the better off you are, it seems that's the way a lot of organizations are working these days trying to get guys in different spots, seeing what they can do where they contribute the most and I think that no matter where you put him he will do a good job."

The Whitecaps host the Captains for the 2nd of 3 games Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark.