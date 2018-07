Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Amateur boxing is returning to the DeltaPlex arena on Saturday with the 3rd installment of Saturday night superstars.

Anywhere from 18 to 15 fights will take place with special appearances by Vinny Pazienza, Angel Manfredy and Floyd Mayweather Sr. area all scheduled to appear.

The fights start at 7 p.m., general admission tickets are $15 and VIP is $25.