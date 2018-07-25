× Shower chances increase overnight and Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — After a mostly sunny, warm day across the area on Wednesday, a cold front sliding in to the region from the north and west will give us the chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm by daybreak Thursday.

Severe weather is NOT likely, but a rumble or two of thunder will be possible in to Thursday morning. Look for cooler temperatures…only in the mid/upper 70s on Thursday, and even cooler on Friday with highs in the low/mid 70s. The weekend also looks to be mainly in the 70s. Normal highs for this time of year have us at about 83 degrees.

Since June 1, Grand Rapids has recorded about 4.7″ of rain. That said, we’re still running about -2.1″ below normal. Since January 1, we’ve had 21.4″ of liquid precipitation. For that time frame we’re actually running about one inch above normal…so time matters.

Don’t look for a prolonged, soaking rain from this cold front. In fact, our forecast model output shows little/no rain is some areas and only up to a quarter to one third of an inch in other areas.

Here’s the GFS forecast model below:

The next model below is our European model:

And our final model is our in-house RPM model…also showing meager amounts of rain:

All of these totals are only through Thursday. We may actually see a few isolated showers on Friday as a cold pool of air rotates through the Great Lakes aloft.