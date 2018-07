Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Get those coffee stirrers ready as Madcap Coffee Company is celebrating its 10th year anniversary with a big celebration.

The company is hosting its anniversary party Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at its location on Fulton St. in Grand Rapids.

Coffee lovers will get the coffee tasting experience. The event will also feature a dunk tank, raffle games, prizes, live music, and food.

Presale Tickets are 15 dollars and 20 dollars at the door.

For more information visit madcapcoffee.comĀ