West Michigan’s first Baby Cafe to open Thursday

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. -- Tomorrow marks the opening of West Michigan's very first Baby Cafe inside the Hastings Public Library.

The Baby Cafe will offer moms a chance to relax, share tips and techniques to raising kids, and socialize with other moms.

You will also get the change to get one-on-one help from specially trained health professionals.

The cafe will also offer pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with a comfortable environment to learn more about breastfeeding.

It will open at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and the public is invited to come check it out.

The cafe will also be open weekly on the second floor of the library from 10 to noon.