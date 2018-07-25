Willie Horton reflects on 1968 Tigers championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- As part of the West Michigan Whitecaps Tigers Wednesdays, Willie Horton paid a visit to Fifth Third Ballpark.

Horton hit a career high 36 home runs in 1968 as the Detroit Tigers won the World Series. This year they are celebrating the 50 year anniversary of that feat.

"I think all the hard we came up in, we all had the same common goal" Horton recalled before the Whitecaps game against the Loons on Wednesday. "When you see a team come together and you can see the desire in all our eyes, we know what we want and where want to go and we went and got it and I think that's the key in life. When they say you can't do it, we'll say well yes we can do it and I think that's what made all of us and it started right there in Tiger Town and through the course of one to three years of bringing other people in that fit into that mold and where we respect people, I think that's what made our team what it was in 68."

Horton played the first 14 years of his 18-year major league career in his hometown of Detroit.