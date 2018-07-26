4-H kids show off hard work and responsibility at Ottawa Co. Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ottawa County Fair has been happening all week long with new family friendly attractions, great tasting food, and more. As the fair wraps up on July 28, there's one more vital part of the fair people should check out: the farm animals.

The kids at 4-H come to the fair to show and sell their cows, goats, chickens, and more. However it's not just about making money from their animals; the process before they get to the fair is what makes a difference in these kids lives.

Todd went to the fair to talk to a few members in 4-H, and spent some time with the animals.

For a complete fair schedule, visit ottawacountyfair.com.