Activists protest I.C.E. at Kent County Commission meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Activists are again making their voices heard at the Kent County Commissioners meeting.

Dozens of people protesting the county's contract with federal immigration enforcement, I.C.E., are calling on commissioners to revoke the contract.

The county has said that they cannot break the contract.

Last month, protesters disrupted the meeting which then had to be adjourned.

