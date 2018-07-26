Activists protest I.C.E. at Kent County Commission meeting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Activists are again making their voices heard at the Kent County Commissioners meeting.
Dozens of people protesting the county's contract with federal immigration enforcement, I.C.E., are calling on commissioners to revoke the contract.
The county has said that they cannot break the contract.
Last month, protesters disrupted the meeting which then had to be adjourned.
We'll have more from the meeting throughout the day on FOX 17 News.
3 comments
J.B.
This isn’t “embracing” “diversity” by accepting a bunch of “refugees” or “immigrants”…
It is really just a bunch of apathetic idiots wanting to commit societal and cultural suicide by giving away to others what they themselves have been taking for granted and have never had to sacrifice or earn for themselves…
With citizenry like this…who needs foreign enemies…
P
Some competent news agency needs to find out who hired these moroons to protest. I don’t think there are any competent news people in Grand Rapids. If there is, please let me know.
JERRY
send the jerks to mexico then they will see what happens if amwericans try going there worthless hillery supports are all a holes