× Air Supply concert in Grand Rapids postponed to August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – For the first time in their 40-year history, Air Supply is having to postpone a couple of tour dates.

And one of them happens to be a Grand Rapids stop.

Air Supply’s scheduled concert at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater for Sunday, July 29 has been postponed to Thursday, August 16 due to singer Russell Hitchcock’s recent emergency shoulder surgery, according to Meijer Gardens officials. Doctors have ordered Russell to rest and recover before resuming the tour.

All tickets for Sunday’s show will be honored on August 16. If you cannot attend the newly scheduled concert, you must request a refund where you bought the tickets by August 3rd. If you bought by credit card, you can email customerservice@startickets.com or call 1-800-585-3737.