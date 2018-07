Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Brady Policelli is hitting over .300 with 4 home runs in July.

Dane Myers has thrown 12 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

Johan Belisario has an e.r.a of 0.47 in his last 19 innings.

All guys were discussed with the voice of the Whitecaps, Dan Hasty.