Chase and crash closes Riley Street in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Riley Street between 136th Avenue and Woodside Drive is closed due to a crash after a police chase.

Ottawa County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that they were called to the Mobil gas station at 12575 Riley Street about 3:40 p.m. on reports of a man with “some issues”. About ten minutes later, a chase took place down Riley Street.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a pole and has knocked out power to some area residents and businesses. The man was taken into custody.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.