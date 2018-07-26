Community and school step up to support teen denied Kalamazoo Promise scholarship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A Kalamazoo teen who learned just before graduation that she wouldn't be eligible for the Kalamazoo Promise Scholarship is getting some support today.

Wednesday, we told you about Zaviona Woodruff, who due to her family becoming homeless in 2016, moved out of Kalamazoo, even though she continued to attend Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Kalamazoo Promise Scholarship promises college tuition for students who graduate from the Kalamazoo Public Schools after attending from kindergarten through 12th grade and live in the city.

Woodruff had a 3.57 GPA and was an all-star on the bowling team. She had recently toured Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan and loved it.

After hearing her story, the community came out in support of Woodruff on Thursday.

Brian Bierley, a media relations official for Oakland University, called Woodruff on Thursday, saying she's been the talk of the university. He said that the president of Oakland University has also taken an interest in her story. The school has been sharing Woodruff's GoFundMe page and is looking to see what scholarships and financial aid would be available for her.

As of Thursday afternoon, her GoFundMe page has raised over $6,000, over half of her $12,000 goal. If you'd like to contribute, click here.