Here’s how to score free tickets to 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival

WYOMING, Mich. -- If you're looking to score free tickets to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival, you can do so by donating blood.

The City of Wyoming is teaming up with Michigan Blood for a blood drive August 8. It will held at Wyoming city hall from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For anyone who even attempts to donate, you will get one free ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival in Holly. The fest runs August 18 to September 30.

If you are interested, you can schedule your appointment on Michigan Blood's website.