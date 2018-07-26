High PFAS levels found in Parchment water; residents advised to stop drinking

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Kalamazoo County officials are advising residents of Parchment and parts of Cooper Township to stop using its water supply after high amounts of PFAS were found in the water supply.

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department issued the advisory Thursday evening, saying any residents on the city’s water supply system should “immediately stop using their water for drinking, cooking, making baby formula and food, or ringing fruits and vegetables.”

PFAS is a man-made chemical believed to cause numerous health problems including thyroid and reproductive issues and various types of cancer. It has been detected in recent months in some water supplies in Kent, Montcalm and Van Buren counties.

Bottled water will be provided to affected residents starting Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Parchment High School, 1916 E. G Ave., officials said.

Boiling water and using common residential filters do not remove or treat PFAS. Swallowing it is the primary way it gets into the body. Touching water contaminated with PFAS is not considered a health concern.

County officials say in a release that in the next 24 to 48 hours Parchment’s water supply is being drained and that the City of Kalamazoo’s water supply will be connected to begin flushing its supply system.

“The City of Kalamazoo will continue flushing out the City of Parchment’s water supply system until test results come back that shows the PFAS levels are below the health advisory level,” the release says.

Officials say they do not know how long that process will take.

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference on the PFAS contamination at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday. Officials say residents seeking more information can call 269-567-7595 or 269-567-2517. More information on PFAS is available here.