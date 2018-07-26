Ionia mom, community team up for backpack drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA, Mich. -- Kids are heading back to school in just a few weeks, and that can create a burden for some families. That's why an Ionia mom is taking action by bringing the community together to help those in need.

Polly Miesner runs the "Rockin' Ionia" Facebook page. Last year, she did a scavenger hunt where kids could redeem specially painted rocks for a prize. That's when she noticed a trend with the local kids.

"They were just taking like the sensible things like a grown up would do,” Miesner said.

Most kids claimed backpacks as their prize, instead of the fun stuff like movie tickets.

“I realized I needed to do something. God kind of moved on my heart, that I could be a buffer between people and bring people together in the community,” Miesner said.

Now, multiple local businesses are helping collect school supplies. Here's where you can donate:

The backpack drive event will be on Aug. 16 at the Ionia Armory.