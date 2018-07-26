Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The newest store in the Crossroads Mall in Portage is opening today.

H&M will open its doors for the first time at 12 p.m. Bring clothes to donate before the store opens at noon, and have a chance to win H&M gift cards valued between $50 and $250, in addition to a 15 percent off voucher.

Also, if people line up before noon, they'll have a chance to win an H&M fashion pass that is valued up to $500. This is the first H&M store in the Kalamazoo area and the opening has created 20 new jobs.

2. It's time to roll up those sleeves and lend an arm. The American Red Cross is issuing another plea for help, saying they only have a few days' worth of blood for those in need.

Officials here in West Michigan say their supply is down because people just don't donate as much in the summer.

Right now, the Red Cross says there's less than five days worth of blood on hand.

Anyone who donates blood or platelets between July 30 and August 30 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.

3. Are the seniors ready to head to college? The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a class today meant to help future college students prepare for their first year.

It will be held at the main branch of the library. Future college students will be able to talk with current students about balancing academics and extra-curricular activities and other factors of college life.

The class is tonight at 7:30 and is free to attend. More information can be found at the library's website.

4. Is Grand rapids a cat city, or dog city? A competition is underway to settle the age-old rivalry.

Keystone Pharmacy on Cascade Road is hosting the contest. They want the public and local businesses to sponsor an animal rescue, and donate to either dogs or cats.

There will be drop off bins where people can donate wish-list items like crates, collars, leashes, and cat litter.

At the end of the competition, the team with the most sponsors, dogs or cats, will determine if Grand Rapids is all about cats or man's best friend.

The contest ends on July 31, so there's only a few days left to take part.

5. Segway is releasing details on its new product, self-balancing Segway Skates.

Called the Segway Drift W-1's, they're all available for $399 and should be ready to ship out in August.

They're sort of like that hover board that was popular in 2016, just slip in two.

Worried about falling off? The Segway Skates come with a free helmet.