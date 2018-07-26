Morning crew answers young girl’s request for ice cream

Posted 7:25 AM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 07:39AM, July 26, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- We receive multiple emails per day in the FOX 17 newsroom, but there was one email that stuck out.

A 10-year-old girl from Kalamazoo wrote into the newsroom asking for help tracking down their neighborhood ice cream truck.

So the FOX 17 Morning Crew packed up a jeep and headed down for a special surprise. You can read her email to the newsroom below.

In an email, Lana Hanley said:

Dear Fox 17,

I am writing this letter because I wait every day at my dads house till like 8:00 PM and the truck still doesn't come. And for me that is past the time i can have desert. I would like to know what time the truck comes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, and the weekends (in her neighborhood). One time the truck came and I grabbed my money and ran to the street and the truck was almost at the driveway. It was playing the tune but going as fast as a regular car All I want is some Ice cream ! Sincerely, Lana Hanley Age 10 almost 11.

 

