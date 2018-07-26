One dead, another hospitalized after head-on crash near Scotts

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal head-on crash in Pavilion Township, near Scotts.

Police say a black Volkswagen Jett and a silver Toyota Rav 4 collided around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, on S. 36th Street, south of OP Avenue.

The Jetta crossed over the center line and collided with the Rav 4, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release, and the driver of the RAV-4 was trapped in the wreckage.

Crews from the Pavilion Fire Department got there quickly and removed the driver, and assisted LIFE EMS paramedics at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jetta was taken to Borgess Medical Center, with injuries the Sheriff’s Office says were not life-threatening.

However, police say the driver of the RAV 4 later was declared dead.

No names, ages or hometowns had been released at the time of this report.