GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire overnight.

It happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the corner of Spencer Street and Maude Avenue in Grand Rapids.

No one was injured in the fire and nobody was living in the house at the time. We're told the house was for sale.

Crews on scene say it is not clear what caused the fire, and it remains under investigation.