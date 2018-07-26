Rash of car break-ins reported in Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A warning for drivers after a rash of car break-ins in one neighborhood.

Deputies in Kent County say thieves are targeting cars parked in the area of Division Avenue N and 6 Mile Road in Comstock Park.

Investigators tell FOX 17 they have also been dealing with cars being broken into in the Plainfield Township area.

We're told many of the times the criminals won't break your windows to steal something, instead they are targeting unlocked cars.

The Kent County Sheriff's office say this serves as a great reminder to make sure you lock your car doors at all times.