Residents of burned Battle Creek apartment building allowed back in this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Residents of the Village Inn Apartments in Battle Creek will be allowed back in this weekend to retrieve belongings from the burned out building.

The apartment building burned Sunday night, displacing about 80 people.

Residents displaced from 90 Riverside and 100 Riverside will be able to get back into their apartments to collect belongs Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Battle Creek Fire Department will be on site to assist, as well the property manager. Residents are asked to bring identification to get inside the building. The property manager will be there to assist residents who may have left their identification inside when they fled the fire.

Residents of 80 Riverside will still not be able to re-enter as the building is still unsafe.

The apartment complex is also hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser at the Applebee's at the Lakeview Square Mall Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The cost is $5 and all proceeds will go to the residents. Residents of Village Inn can also attend the pancake breakfast and eat for free.