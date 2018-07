Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a thrill seeker who loves roller coasters? There's a new addition to Cedar Point this year called Steel Vengeance.

The new coaster now sites where the old Mean Streak roller coaster once stood, and has spurred a coaster craze at the park with its world record-breaking height, length, and more.

Todd took a road trip to Sandusky, Ohio to give it a test ride.

For more information on rides and attractions, visit cedarpoint.com.