Storm damage reported in Oceana County

Posted 5:41 AM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:57AM, July 26, 2018

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Storms that moved into Oceana County early Thursday morning are being blamed for damage to at least one man’s home.

A homeowner in Shelby tells FOX 17 he was awoken to downed trees, the garage tore off his roof, and impassable roads.

The storm knocked out power to a handful of residents. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, less than 20 customers were without power in Oceana County just west of U.S. 31.

Consumer’s Energy says it plans to have power restored in the affected area no later than 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm was reported just after 2 a.m. bringing 50 to 55 mph wind gusts, strong enough to knock down trees.

