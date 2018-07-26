Tap dancers of all ages and skills come together at West MI TapFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's so much great rhythm and talent in the West Michigan area. Now there's an event where tap dancers of all ages and skills can come together to share their passion for dance, the first ever West Michigan TapFest.

Isauro Gomez, one of the instructors for this event, shows off one of the dances that people can learn at this workshop event.

West Michigan TapFest is happening Saturday July 28.

Classes will run from 11-2 at the Imprint Dance Company in Kentwood. Admission cost $10 for one class, $15 for two classes, and $20 for three classes.

For more information, visit their Facebook event page.