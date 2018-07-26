Tap dancers of all ages and skills come together at West MI TapFest

Posted 11:24 AM, July 26, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, July 26, 2018

There's so much great rhythm and talent in the West Michigan area. Now there's an event where tap dancers of all ages and skills can come together to share their passion for dance, the first ever West Michigan TapFest.

Isauro Gomez, one of the instructors for this event, shows off one of the dances that people can learn at this workshop event.

West Michigan TapFest is happening Saturday July 28.

Classes will run from 11-2 at the Imprint Dance Company in Kentwood. Admission cost $10 for one class, $15 for two classes, and $20 for three classes.

For more information, visit their Facebook event page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s