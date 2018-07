Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The happiest 5K run on the planet, The Color Run, is coming back to Grand Rapids on Saturday with new surprises in store for the runners.

This year's run is titled the Hero Tour, which comes with a brand new Hero Zone. The Hero Zone requires runners to run through double the color in the Super Zones, plus there's special gear that people can wear to match their favorite super hero.

The Color Run starts at 9 a.m. at Calder Plaza.

For more information and to sign up, visit thecolorrun.com.