West Michigan dad among first to get TASKA robotic hand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kevin Breen lost both of his legs, his right fingers, and his left hand almost a year ago after case of strep throat spread became septic.

Since then Breen has been on a mission to get as much of his independence back as possible. That means using a TASKA robotic prosthetic hand.

Before the TASKA, Breen couldn't grab a cup of coffee, shovel the snow or cut up his own food. Now, all that has changed. His robotic hand can do 15 different grips, and is water resistant.

“The fact that Kevin is a pretty heavy duty user, he’s on the high end of activity, and the fact that he’s going to be super reliant on his prosthesis…we wanted to get him something that’s a little more rugged,” Ryan Sheridan, Certified Prosthetist, said.

Since Breen uses multiple prosthesis each day, the capabilities of this new prosthetic are incredibly important but it hasn't always been easy.

“Oh yeah, you get frustrated, and sometimes it hurts and things break, but that’s just part of it,” Breen said