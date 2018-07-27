Bottled water available to Kalamazoo Co. residents dealing with PFAS in water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- Governor Snyder has activated the state emergency operations center after high levels of PFAS were found in the two community's water supplies prompting health officials to tell residents to stop drinking their water.

In response, Kalamazoo County officials will be handing out bottled water from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday at Parchment High School, 1916 E. G Avenue.

Bottled water will also be passed out at Cooper Township Fire Station #2, 3160 McKinley Street in Kalamazoo and Parchment United Methodist Church, 225 Glendale Blvd. in Parchment from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday.

The EPA classifies anything over 70 parts per trillion as dangerous, and preliminary tests show these water systems have 18 times more than that.

Health officials say parents should not make baby formula or any food with the water, saying water filters and boiling efforts will not remove the toxic chemical.

However, officials say you can still bathe in it, do your dishes and do laund ory.

County officials say they are now working on a short-term solution to drain the water supply system and connect it to the water from the city of Kalamazoo.

Right now, there is no time-table on how long this flushing process is going to take.