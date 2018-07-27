Call for donated items to aid Village Inn fire victims

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region says you can donate items to aid the displaced victims of the July 22 fire at the Village Inn Apartments.

Seventy-two residents were forced to leave after the complex on Dickman Road caught fire on a late Sunday evening. All three apartment buildings were ruined. Several people suffered smoke inhalation and other injuries deemed minor, and many ended up being sheltered at Covenant Hope Church. The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Charitable Union all lended assistance.

But several victims lost many or all of their possessions in the fire.

United Way says it’s assisting Charitable Union, Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan’s Heartland, and Habitat for Humanity in getting the word out about how to help the victims begin to rebuild their lives.

Below is a list of items being sought and agencies where donations can be dropped off:

· Household items (such as bedding, towels, kitchen utensils, pots, pans, appliances such as coffeemakers and electric grills, etc.) and clothing (all kinds and sizes)—Charitable Union, 85 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek, (269) 964-7234. Donation hours are Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Household items and furniture—Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan’s Heartland, 6085 B Drive North or 15383 S. Helmer Road, Battle Creek, (269) 788-6553. Donation hours are Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Furniture and appliances (must be in good working condition)—Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, 595 North Ave., Battle Creek, (269) 441-1038. Donation hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.