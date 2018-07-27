Live – Latest on Water Contamination in Kalamazoo Co.

Congrats to our July Weather Kid, Mary!

Posted 11:18 AM, July 27, 2018, by

Say hi to our July Weather Kid, Mary from Grand Rapids! She did such a great job delivering the forecast for the weekend.

Want to nominate your child to be our next Weather Kid? Click here to enter for a chance to win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s