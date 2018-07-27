Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Peggy Sue! She is a 10-year-old Terrier mix, is an active girl despite her age, and enjoys playing outdoors. She has been with HSWM for about a month and is part of their Silver Paws program, so her adoption fee is waived.

There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.

Also with the warmer weather, the Humane Society of West Michigan would like to hit on safety measures for pets:

Keep pets indoors and away from direct heat.

Check animals for heat shock. Signs include: 104 or above Vomiting Diarrhea Seizures Coma Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, salvation Oncreased heart rate

Make sure your pet has access to water.

Do not leave your pet alone in the car even with the windows down. A good rule is the temperature inside the car will be 20 degrees warmer than the temperature outside.

Keep your pet away from hot asphalt.

If you are interested in adopting Peggy Sue or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.