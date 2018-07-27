Say hi to Friday's Friend, Peggy Sue! She is a 10-year-old Terrier mix, is an active girl despite her age, and enjoys playing outdoors. She has been with HSWM for about a month and is part of their Silver Paws program, so her adoption fee is waived.
There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.
Also with the warmer weather, the Humane Society of West Michigan would like to hit on safety measures for pets:
- Keep pets indoors and away from direct heat.
- Check animals for heat shock. Signs include:
- 104 or above
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Seizures
- Coma
- Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, salvation
- Oncreased heart rate
- Make sure your pet has access to water.
- Do not leave your pet alone in the car even with the windows down. A good rule is the temperature inside the car will be 20 degrees warmer than the temperature outside.
- Keep your pet away from hot asphalt.
If you are interested in adopting Peggy Sue or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.