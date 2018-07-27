Live – Latest on Water Contamination in Kalamazoo Co.

Friday’s Friend: Peggy Sue

Posted 11:41 AM, July 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40AM, July 27, 2018

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Peggy Sue! She is a 10-year-old Terrier mix, is an active girl despite her age, and enjoys playing outdoors. She has been with HSWM for about a month and is part of their Silver Paws program, so her adoption fee is waived.

There's a special running now until August 31 for dog adoption. All long-term dogs-- those who have stayed with the Humane Society for over a month-- will have an adoption fee of $25.

Also with the warmer weather, the Humane Society of West Michigan would like to hit on safety measures for pets:

  • Keep pets indoors and away from direct heat.
  • Check animals for heat shock. Signs include:
    • 104 or above
    • Vomiting
    • Diarrhea
    • Seizures
    • Coma
    • Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, salvation
    • Oncreased heart rate
  • Make sure your pet has access to water.
  • Do not leave your pet alone in the car even with the windows down. A good rule is the temperature inside the car will be 20 degrees warmer than the temperature outside.
  • Keep your pet away from hot asphalt.

If you are interested in adopting Peggy Sue or any other animal at HSWM, please call (616)-453-8900 or visit them online hswestmi.org.

