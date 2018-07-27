Michigan’s top court: Schools can ban gun-toting visitors

Posted 4:12 PM, July 27, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court says schools can ban visitors from carrying guns.

Under state law, local governments must defer to the Legislature on gun policy. But in a 4-3 decision Friday, the court said the law mentions cities, villages, townships and counties — not school districts.

Lawyers for gun owners had argued that public schools can’t create restrictions that are tougher than state law.

The Supreme Court affirmed decisions by the state appeals court. The Ann Arbor and Clio districts had banned all guns, even if someone had a permit. Police officers are exempt from the ban.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s