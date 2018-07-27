Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition coming to Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 47th annual Ms. Wheelchair America 2019 pageant will take place at the Amway Grand Plaza from July 30-August 5.

The organization, Ms. Wheelchair America, recognizes the accomplishments of women who utilize wheelchairs for mobility.

During the weeklong competition, state titleholders will participate in a leadership institute, advocacy workshops, and judging. The public is welcome to Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 at 7 PM to hear contestants’ speeches and to watch the crowning of Ms. Wheelchair America 2019.

Donations to Ms. Wheelchair America are encouraged.