Ms. Wheelchair Michigan competition coming to Grand Rapids

Posted 5:33 AM, July 27, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 47th annual Ms. Wheelchair America 2019 pageant will take place at the Amway Grand Plaza from July 30-August 5.

The organization, Ms. Wheelchair America, recognizes the accomplishments of women who utilize wheelchairs for mobility.

During the weeklong competition, state titleholders will participate in a leadership institute, advocacy workshops, and judging. The public is welcome to Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 at 7 PM to hear contestants’ speeches and to watch the crowning of Ms. Wheelchair America 2019.

Donations to Ms. Wheelchair America are encouraged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s