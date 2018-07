× No injuries in Kalamazoo County garage fire

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Luckily no one was injured in a garage fire that eventually spread to a house late Thursday night.

It happened at a home on East Gull Lake Drive just south of C Avenue in Kalamazoo County just before 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived flames were showing from the garage.

No word on what caused the blaze.